TOP PHOTO: Service to Agriculture recipient Courtney Schuler (center) with Jack Whittier, UNL Panhandle Research and Extension Director (left) and Extension Educator John Thomas (right). MIDDLE PHOTO: Service to Agriculture recipient Beau Mathewson (center) on the family ranch with wife Kahla and son Lucas. BOTTOM PHOTO: Friend of Extension recipient Tyler Irvine of Panhandle Partnership Inc. (right) with Jack Whittier and Extension Educator Jackie Guzman (center)