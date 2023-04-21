As the remaining embers from his campfire died away, a young Ron Dyvig’s gaze followed their ascent up to the night sky. There, illuminated against the backdrop of the glittering cosmos, his scoutmaster pointed out Mars.

As he watched the red planet floating in space millions of miles away, a lifelong love for astronomy was born. That love propelled him into an astronomical research career, the founding of an observatory in a small western South Dakota town, and a life of achievement including multiple near-Earth object discoveries.

Decades later, he still works alongside his partner, Teresa Hofer, at their observatory in Quinn.

In the beginning

Born in California, Dyvig’s parents moved to Deadwood after World War II, when he was just an infant. He considers South Dakota his home state.

Alongside his encounter with Mars, Dyvig grew up amid the space race and the kitschy science-fiction movies of the 40s and 50s.

“I had an older brother that was involved in the early days of the missile program down at White Sands, New Mexico, firing off rockets and stuff like that,” Dyvig said. “He was motivated in science and math and he helped get me started in that type of stuff.”

For the first two decades of his life, Dyvig was self-taught in optics, astronomy and telescope-making. After graduating from Deadwood High School, he went on to the School of Mines and graduated from Black Hills State before spending a few years as a science and math teacher.

Dyvig spent five years at the University of Arizona doing research in optical sciences and astronomy, getting the chance to observe the advanced facilities at Kitt Peak National Observatory and helping design and test camera systems for the Steward Observatory.

“I kind of decided that someday I wanted to put up my own private facility and perhaps do some private-type research that I might be able to collaborate with the astronomical community on,” he said.

One small town, one giant leap

On May 27, 2000, in the prairie town of Quinn, population 63, he opened a window to the cosmos.

The flagship telescope’s first operation marked the end of a multi-year journey tinged with tragedy.

Located just north of Interstate 90, Quinn was founded in 1907.

The Quinn hospital opened in 1950 and operated for nearly 20 years, then sat abandoned among the windswept hills. Dyvig purchased it in 1996. Construction began in the summer of 1998. He removed part of the roof and added a second floor platform for the telescope.

But a fire ripped through the old hospital in December of that year, nearly bringing an end to Dyvig’s dream.

“I pretty much said, ‘OK, that’s it, I’m done,’” he said. “Friends of mine from Rapid City — most of them were also members of the Black Hills Astronomical Society that I had acquainted [with] over the years — they refused to let this project die, and they made countless trips down here and contributions to get this resurrected.”

The west wing of the hospital, which housed the dome and telescope mirror, was spared from the inferno. Dyvig had intended on a more “grandiose” observatory than what came to be though. The fire left behind a 2,500-square-foot concrete foundation, which now functions as a spacious observation deck for visitors.

Regardless, he said, without those friends, the Badlands Observatory would not have materialized.

Quinn’s town council and West River Electric agreed to retrofit the streetlights with corrective shades to prevent light pollution and interference with the telescope, solidifying Dyvig’s decision to put a state-of-the-art piece of technology in a town with no stoplights.

Gravity

Teresa Hofer had never looked through a telescope when she arrived in Quinn one evening in 2001.

An East Coast transplant, Hofer made the Black Hills her home in the 1980s and worked as an accountant. She met Ron Dyvig through a mutual friend, a former student of his who had casually mentioned his research.

The prospect of astronomical research in an old abandoned building in the middle of nowhere was just too interesting for Hofer to forget, so she called him up and asked to come check it out.

“I was questioning in my mind, ‘Wow, do you think I might actually get to look through that telescope? No, I can't ask him. That's too bold...that would be, you know, that would be really presumptuous of me to think that,’” she chuckled.

Little did she know, Dyvig had Saturn pulled up in the telescope ready to show her.

They’ve been together ever since.

Dyvig shared his passion for astronomy, which developed Hofer’s love and talent for astrophotography. After being a private research station for many years, Dyvig and Hofer moved to Quinn full-time and opened the observatory for public tours in 2021.

“Last summer, we welcomed visitors from 25 states and three countries, and the feedback that we get from people that come out because of our skies and because of the things that they get to see that they never thought they would — just like me looking at Saturn many, many years ago — it's just really really enjoyable to see that happen for other people,” Hofer said. “We’re enjoying what we're doing very much.”

Observatory

Badlands Observatory’s main instrument is a 26-inch Newtonian reflector telescope of Dyvig’s own creation. It's primarily used for imaging. Dyvig crafted the telescope's lens himself, and designed the tools needed to test its intricate shape.

The Brobdingnagian array of components sit perched atop a 12,000 pound concrete pillar that runs through the center of the building. The platform distributes the weight across the foundation. A small gap in the floor rings the pillar, keeping the lens steady while people walk about on the second-floor platform.

Overhead, the dome encapsulates the telescope, able to rotate to track celestial objects and close to protect sensitive equipment from severe weather.

The scope can be operated remotely, and has allowed scientists from as far away as India to use the telescope for research.

The observatory can also be used by day.

Dyvig identified a long tube gracing the length of the equipment as a dedicated solar telescope. The cylinder is capped with an energy rejection filter to balance the temperature. Through it an observer can see the sun’s fiery disc emanating puffs of burning gas.

Hydrogen eruptions, Dyvig explained, each multiple times the height of the earth.

“Those flame-like structures, those are called solar prominences, and they're really the plasma that's released from thermonuclear reactions on the sun,” he said. “The only way you can see those is to view them in a very narrow frequency of light that requires a dedicated filter tuned to the frequency.”

The earth is moving into a solar maximum period set to peak around 2025, Hofer explained, part of an 11-year cycle of activity that scientists are still figuring out. It explains the recent frequency and intensity of the aurora borealis.

Increasing solar activity brings the potential for interference, an eventuality that concerns Dyvig and a number of others in the astronomical community. Super flares threaten infrastructure, he explained, referencing the Carrington Event of 1859, the most intense geomagnetic storm in recorded history.

“If we had a similar flare now like that, it would probably bring down the entire power grid of the United States probably for months, if not years,” Dyvig warned. “The government has not prepared for taking corrective action in a case of a flare like that, and it's very unfortunate. It's like the asteroids — it's not a matter of whether it's going to happen again, it's a matter of when.”

Not an existential-type threat, he clarified, but a significantly inconvenient one.

One corner inside the observatory holds ham radio equipment and a wide computer monitor loaded with sophisticated software.

The radio equipment is a relic from the early days of communication between observatories, and Dyvig’s channel is still actively licensed. Astronomers also used to communicate via Morse code, so tradition-loving Dyvig keeps a vintage telegraph key — this particular one used in a B-17 during WWII — on his desk.

It operates, and he still knows Morse code.

Next to the vintage dials sits the computer that operates Badlands Observatory’s main telescope and the satellite dish out front.

The Observatory is expanding its research into radio astronomy, which allows scientists to map and study phenomena outside the spectrum of visible light.

Dyvig explained the Milky Way radiates hydrogen at a specific frequency allowing observations further into space than visible light allows.

“As the earth rotates, the Milky Way will rotate around and actually go right in front of our radio. When that happens, we will be able to see a stronger hydrogen signal. That's actually the radiation from the Milky Way galaxy,” he said, pointing out a faintly opaque strip of orange on the computer screen.

There’s a multitude of reasons to pursue radio astronomy. Part of why Badlands does it, according to Dyvig, is to educate visitors about the wonders of the universe.

Those frequencies can also observe supernovas and other astrophysical phenomena that can’t be done in the visual spectrum.

S.E.T.I.

Radio astronomy also has another alluring application — listening for extraterrestrial communication.

A narrow band of frequencies called the "stellar watering hole" exist in a quiet part of the radio spectrum surrounding the most well-known radio source in the universe — the emission of hydrogen.

“It's speculated that any advanced civilization that has the ability to build radio telescopes probably knows about this, and it's a logical place to either look for other signals, or to send a signal if you're wanting to communicate with somebody else,” Dyvig explained.

They’re hoping to one day collaborate with SETI — the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence — and connect with a network of other observers who monitor these frequencies for other-worldly signals.

Part of the renewed interest in the search for extraterrestrial life is new research into exoplanets. Dyvig and Hofer hope their intern, a senior at Sturgis Brown High School, will be a part of their exoplanet survey.

The topic of aliens and extraterrestrial life was once common discussion in the scientific community and partly responsible for why some astronomers took an interest in the field at an early age, Dyvig said. For decades, flying saucers and extraterrestrial intelligence was considered “fringe,” but he believes it’s now becoming mainstream again.

Dyvig likes the mathematical odds, but agrees with astronomer Carl Sagan that “extraordinary claims require extraordinary proof” — something we’re still waiting on.

“He also said, ‘If it’s just us, [it] seems like an awful waste of space,’” Dyvig joked.

Asteroid No. 26715

Dyvig is credited with the discovery of 25 main belt asteroids, including one — Asteroid Number 26715 — affectionately named “South Dakota.”

He’s participated in NASA’s Spaceguard program, which tracks near-earth objects, as well as provided ground-based astrometric observations for NASA/JPL’s Stardust and Deep Impact missions.

Other international research credit comes from participation in the Binary Asteroid Survey Program with Dr. Petr Pravec at the Andrejov Observatory in the Czech Republic. In collaboration with Dr. Vishnu Reddy at the University of North Dakota, Dyvig helped map rotational light curves on main belt asteroids, leading to credit for finding three astroidal moons.

In addition, dozens of publications — from international scientific research to local high school science fair projects — name the Badlands Observatory in their work.

“This gentleman,” Hofer said gesturing to a display, “Peter Schemmel, was [from] Brandon Valley High School, and he actually found a supernova by participating in a program that Ron had designed for finding supernovas. He went on to become a NASA scientist and he's at Goddard Space Center now.”

Dazzling dynamic display

The Lyrid meteor shower will light up skies in the northern hemisphere this weekend, with rough predictions of 15 to 20 meteors per hour overnight Friday and Saturday.

Meteor showers, according to Dyvig, are related to comets, which travel on long, elliptical orbits around the sun. These “dirty snowballs” of ice and debris are frozen the further they get from the sun, but as they return, they heat up — causing ice and dust to break off — resulting in their spectacular tails.

“As these comets round the sun — thousands or millions of times over the eons — throughout their orbit, you get this dust scattered,” Dyvig said. “Some of these comets have orbits that happen to intersect [with earth] … so it’s going to pick up some of this dust in a certain part of the sky every year.”

The comet whose particulate causes the Lyrid shower is called Thatcher, first observed by astronomers in April 1861. Thatcher takes 415 years to orbit the sun, meaning it isn’t expected back until 2278 — but the Lyrids will be here every April.

“The Lyrids shower seems to have a higher percentage of fireballs. These are brighter ones that may actually break into pieces as they burn up,” Dyvig said.

While the Observatory is closed for a private event this weekend, there's still plenty of open sky to find a place and watch the show.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association (NOAA) is forecasting mostly clear skies for western South Dakota Saturday night. Coupled with a new moon, conditions are optimal for observing the shower.

To find the constellation Lyra, look to the northeast late evening until dawn. Lyra has a distinct parallelogram shape, with a vivid Vega marking the top.

Vega is the fifth-brightest star in the night sky.

Although they can appear anywhere in the sky, meteors from the Lyrid shower will emanate from the point just above and to the right of Vega.

“Some of them you'll see very close to the radiant point, but others you may not actually see until they get long ways away,” Dyvig said. “If you were to trace their path back, they would go through that point.”

For those looking to photograph the show, Hofer recommends taking lots of shots with long exposures and a high ISO — and make sure to use a tripod.

It’s a test of vigilance and patience.

"Have your field set as wide as you can…unfortunately, a lot of times you'll see one and you go, ‘Wow, that was a fireball; that was a beauty,’ and then you realize your camera didn't get it in the field.”

Hofer’s patience and skill is obvious from her incredible capture of the comet NEOWISE reflected in Bear Butte Lake to stunning auroras over the Cheyenne River.

Starstuff

With each new orbit around the sun, Dyvig and Hofer contemplate the future of the Badlands Observatory and the legacy they’ll leave behind.

Ron Dyvig, despite a lifetime of achievements, flashes a humble smile and head shake when asked how he feels about inspiring the next generation of astronomers.

“If I've helped inspire a few young people and a few things the way I was inspired, fine, but really, I have people that went before me to give credit to,” he said.

One of those people is Teresa Hofer, whose involvement added 20 years to the longevity of the project, Dyvig said. Astronomy is a lonely endeavor and her contributions made all the difference.

Looking up into the night sky — like Dyvig all those decades ago — new visitors to the Observatory often discover a passion for the immenseness of our heavens.

Perhaps that’s why we’re so starstruck, because, like Carl Sagan said, we too are made of starstuff.