The Sioux County Fair Board always ends the biggest day of the fair with a barbecue and dance.
This year, the meal and dance are slated for Aug. 3. The meal, catered by Hickory Creek Catering, will be served at the Rocky Top Dance Hall at 6:30 p.m. The dance will follow from 8 p.m. to midnight.
There is a $10 admission fee for the barbecue and the dance, and a beer garden will be available onsite.
Justin Beasley and After the Rodeo will provide the dancing music for this year’s fair dance. A Wyoming native, Beasley has released three CDs, one from Nashville and two from Wyoming, and has shared the stage with the likes of Alabama, Confederate Railroad, Aaron Tippin and Rick Trevino. In 2009, according to the band’s Facebook page, Beasley performed one of his original songs for the Jon & Kate Plus 8 series. His influences include old school country, rock and red dirt music.