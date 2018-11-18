FALL RIVER COUNTY- The Fall River Archers hosted the Hot Springs Pack 22 Cub Scouts for an archery shoot at their winter range in the Blessings Warehouse north of Hot Springs on Highway 385.
Scoutmaster, Curt Lout said, "All the kids had a great time learning to shoot archery. Pack 22 would like to thank the hs archery club and the members who helped make this a great experience for the kids. It will be one of those life time memories of growing up in Cub Scouts. We would also like to thank the American Legion for sponsoring Pack 22 and bringing Scouting back to Hot Springs."
Cub Scouts is now open to boys and girls, It is truly a family activity. If you want to learn more about getting your child into Scouts please contact Scoutmaster Curt Lout, 605.890.1152 curtlout@gmail.com.
The Fall River Archers have a group shoot every Wednesday evening at 6:30 p.m. at the Blessings Warehouse. First time visitors shoot free, returning archers cost $8.