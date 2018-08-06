Fall Rive County celebrated another successful fair last week. Hundreds of attendees braved the heat during the day and mosquitoes in the evening to take in all of the festivities.
The Fall River County Fair took place at the fair grounds in Edgemont and ran from Wednesday to Sunday.
The fair opened Wednesday with the Junior Jackpot Playday. Thursday featured multiple livestock shows where 4-H members were able to showoff the animals they raised. Thursday also featured an archery shoot, Ag Olymics, a chuck wagon feed and craft exhibits in the exhibit hall. Thursday concluded with the rubber check race, karaoke and a teen dance.
This years rubber check race consisted of four legs. First a team member had to operate a forklift, picking up three medal rings on a skid, then maneuver the lift through a series of cones to drop the rings in a bucket. Next was the wheelbarrow weave. One team member hopped in the wheelbarrow while the other weaved through obstacles. The third leg required a team member to hop on an inner-tube and be towed by a horse around barrels in the rodeo arena. Finally the last team member had to navigate running through two tractor tires and sprint to a rope climb and ringing a bell at the top to finish.
Friday consisted of more exhibits and livestock showing with a livestock show early in the evening. The main event was the demolition derby. Billy Morrow won the derby.
Saturday kicked off with a breakfast hosted by the Edgemont Masonic Lodge followed by the parade in downtown Edgemont.
Mud hog wrestling took place in the afternoon. There were four divisions of three person teams including: 12 and under, 13 to 17, women's and men's. The Patriotic Pigs won the youngest division with a time of 6.94 seconds. The Three Hamigos took the next division with a time of 5.53 seconds. The Bacon Babes won the women's competition with a time of 16.53 and the Pork Stars won the men's in 13.47 seconds.
The main event Saturday night was bull riding. In the finals, Rowdy Hughson of Oelrichs won with a score of 85 points.
Saturday night was topped off with a dance and live music courtesy of West Bound.
Sunday concluded with a pancake breakfast, cowboy church and goat roping and youth dummy roping.