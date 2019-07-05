If you’re searching for some old-fashioned family fun during the Sheridan County Fair and Rodeo, you won’t have to look far.
Kick the week off right with some exercise at McGinley Arena July 20 at 7 p.m., but expect to get dirty. The annual Color Fun Run is scheduled to take place then, and racers will be sporting running gear coated in several different colors by the time they finish the course.
Things will really get hoppin’ mid-week, when everyone takes a break from the hustle and bustle of livestock and animal shows for a Family Fun Night. The event, full of games for all ages, will be July 24 at 5 p.m. near the 4-H Buildings. Finally, be sure to take in the Clover Bud parade July 25 at 3:30 p.m. and support the next generation of 4-Hers, and place your bid at the cake and cookie jar auction at 4 p.m. that day.