Family Fun Fridays at library

The public is invited to the Chadron Public Library fo for free family-friendly programs for adults and children to have some squirmy, buggy, birdie fun this summer. Each event will last about 1 hour to 90 minutes (depending on the activity) on Fridays in June at 1 p.m. The library is located at 507 Bordeaux Street. Please call 308-432-0531 for more information.

Schedule for Family Fun Fridays:

Pollinators, June 11: Who are our pollinator friends? What makes a good habitat for them? Lucinda Mays, public horticulturalist and Grounds Supervisor at Chadron State College, will show you how to make a welcoming spot. Hear a story, make a pot, and take home a plant of your own!

Insect Extravaganza, June 18: Be a citizen science superhero and help NASA monitor potential mosquito habitat with the GLOBE Observer project. Activities include a game, and an opportunity to interact with biologist and insect specialist Dr. Mat Brust from Chadron State College so bring your questions and your insect friends too. Participants will receive a GLOBE mosquito mapper kit that includes a guide, stickers, and an active eye Universal Mobile Phone Microscope (while supplies last).

The Genius of Birds, June 24: It turns out that bird brains are pretty smart. Learn about our feathered friends, play a game and make a bird feeder to take home! Check out our display of birding guides and nature books too.

