Fangio admits mistake in not calling timeouts

The biggest beef with Broncos fans, none of whom were allowed into the stadium over coronavirus concerns, was Fangio's head-scratching decision to hold onto his timeouts after the Titans crossed midfield at the two-minute warning while trailing 14-13.

Banking on the three-time Super Bowl winner missing a fifth kick, Fangio chose not to ice the kicker or spend his timeouts to save as much time as possible for his young offense to respond.

"I didn't think icing the kicker was worth it because he had been struggling anyway (but) I did miss a timeout there after the second-down play from the 29-yard line," Fangio acknowledged a day later.

When Titans running back Derrick Henry "got 13 yards down to our 16, I should have called timeout there," Fangio said. "That was the one I missed."

Instead, precious seconds ticked away to the amazement and amusement of the Titans.

Fangio, a longtime defensive coordinator, wasn't thinking like a head coach.

"It was totally my fault there," Fangio said Tuesday. "I had too much thought into what I was going to call next on defense. I missed it."