Nourish, the restaurant at Regional Health Rapid City Hospital, will host a farm-to-table event to honor the people who supply Nourish's fresh, locally grown food. The event will include a lunchtime cookout from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, June 27. Burgers will be grilled on the Nourish outdoor patio and served to lunchtime caregivers and visitors.
The lunchtime cookout will feature hamburgers made with western South Dakota beef and topped with lettuce, tomato, onions and other fresh, locally grown vegetables.
Selected local vendors will be invited to display and sell their products at farmers market-style booths.
"Locally produced, fresh food is better for your health, better for the environment – and better for your taste buds," said Nourish Chef Scott Brinker. "This is a way to thank our suppliers and show our caregivers the value of fresh food."
Through the 2019 growing season, local vendors will be invited to sell their foods at Nourish on the last Thursday of each month.