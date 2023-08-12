Feather Aug 12, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save View on PetFinder You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Tags Wire Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular SNAPSHOTS: Who was at the 83rd Sturgis Motorcycle Rally? Thousands make the journey to Sturgis for the motorcycle rally each year. Here are some of the faces that stood out. SNAPSHOTS: Who was at the 83rd Sturgis Motorcycle Rally? Thousands make the journey to Sturgis for the motorcycle rally each year. Here are some of the faces that stood out. SNAPSHOTS: Who was at the 83rd Sturgis Motorcycle Rally? Thousands make the journey to Sturgis for the motorcycle rally each year. Here are some of the faces that stood out. SNAPSHOTS: Who was at the 83rd Sturgis Motorcycle Rally? Thousands make the journey to Sturgis for the motorcycle rally each year. Here are some of the faces that stood out. UPDATE: One injured in officer-involved shooting at Sturgis gas station One man was injured after a shooting involving the South Dakota Highway Patrol around 10:03 a.m. Wednesday at the Big D gas station at 2800 Ju…