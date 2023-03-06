Rapid City began a "youth ride free" program in 2016, and officials say they're continuing to see solid results.

4,424 youth trips were recorded in February, up 15% over last year and 19% over 2021.

Youth ridership from September through February of this school year totals 25,511, which is a major increase compared to the 22,098 trips recorded for the same period in the previous school year. It's also well-above the 17,643 youth trips taken for the 2020-21 school year.

"We continue to see great youth ridership numbers," said Megan Gould-Stabile, Rapid Transit System manager. "We had a cold and snowy stretch last month. Our buses provide a great alternative to get to school, activities and around town when the school car won’t start or roads are icy and snow-packed."

Rapid Transit operates six different routes on a 35-minute frequency across the city six days a week. More information on youth ride free, routes and fares, visit rapidride.org.