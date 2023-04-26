Several hundred people gathered at the Ramkota in Rapid City Wednesday night to hear a presentation from the U.S. Forest Service and Bureau of Land Management about a proposed mineral withdrawal in the Pactola and Rapid Creek watersheds.

The withdrawal would close 20,574 acres of land in the Pactola and Rapid Creek watersheds to mining activity.

The USFS applied for the withdrawal on Feb. 21. It was published to the Federal Register March 21, initiating a two-year segregation period and a 90-day comment period.

"We will not see any new mining claim activity until the Forest Service is able to complete their study. So it allows that buffer time without risk of precluding any decision space until that withdrawal recommendation is made," said Kim Prill, BLM deputy state director for energy, minerals and realty, Montana/Dakotas region.

Neither the segregation period or withdrawal would affect privately owned lands or minerals.

The USFS will gather the application information, studies, analyses and reports that the BLM will use to prepare the case file to be sent to the Department of the Interior. If Interior Secretary Deb Haaland approves the withdrawal application, no new mining claims or activities would take place in that 20,000-plus acre area for 20 years.

The Forest Service said the purpose of the withdrawal is to “protect cultural and natural resources, and protect the water for Rapid City and Ellsworth Air Force Base, from the potential effects of mineral exploration and development.”

“What we were concerned about was of course Pactola Reservoir being a primary water source for Rapid City and the surrounding area and Ellsworth Air Force Base,” Deputy Regional Forester Jacqueline Buchanan said. “That’s how we arrived at the 20,574 acres; so it wasn’t just a line drawn on a map.”

The proposed F3 Gold Jenny Gulch Project was the catalyst for the withdrawal application, with concerns arising during the objection period around cultural and natural resources, all of which Buchanan said warranted a further look at their options.

Pactola Reservoir is the largest and deepest reservoir in the Black Hills, with 14 miles of shoreline and covering 800 acres. An 88-unit campground serves as the base for recreational activities like boating, hiking and swimming.

Pactola’s Visitor’s Center sees upwards of 50,000 visitors per year, according to the USFS. Department of Tourism numbers show South Dakota as a whole welcomed 14.4 million visitors in 2022 alone.

Rapid Creek provides water for Rapid City and Ellsworth Air Force Base directly from the surface and underground as it recharges the Madison and Minnelusa aquifers. It flows from Pactola Reservoir, joins the Cheyenne River and eventually the Missouri.

Of a couple dozen public speakers, only two spoke directly against the withdrawal.

Larry Mann, a fourth generation Homestake Mine employee, said it was irresponsible to say exploration always leads to mining. In 40 years, he said, there hasn’t been an exploratory project where they found something viable and opened a mine because of it.

The other supporter, Ray Gukeisen, highlighted the importance of mining to national security and the economy.

“We have enemies in this world. … If we continue to rope off our own natural resources and rely on our enemies and global supply chains to supply us with commercially valuable minerals, we are setting ourselves at a disadvantage with people who do not have our best interests at heart,” Gukeisen said.

Prill explained after the meeting BLM is seeing a lot of interest in mining claim activity for "critical minerals," such as cobalt and lithium, that needed for renewable energy resources and similar industry.

Stuck in the middle are recreational miners and hobby gold panners.

Sam Griner has been recreationally mining on placer claims for about 20 years. Placer claims, he said, are small, non-invasive operations that don’t use any machinery or even gas engines. They’re hobbies — often used to educate local youths — not out-of-state conglomerates with no regard for the Black Hills.

“We don’t do this for a profit. … We’re not F3 Gold; we’re not Wharf. All we would like to do is have a little bit of a fair shake in the Black Hills ourselves as a little bit of recreation,” he said.

Support for the withdrawal was overwhelming, with speakers running the gamut from residents, clean water activists, fly fisherman and representatives of the Indigenous community.

“I think mining is important, but it doesn’t have to happen everywhere,” said Dave Mertz. “I think this is a place it doesn’t have to happen.”

Indigenous and non-Indigenous speakers alike affirmed the need for tribal consultation — and agreed it should be initiated by the federal government. Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe Chairman Ryman LeBeau invited Buchanan and the others to Cheyenne River to hold nation-to-nation discussions.

“Quite frankly and quite honestly, we will do anything and everything to protect the Black Hills, to protect He Sapa,” he said. “This is very important to us. This is our birthright, this is our birthplace…this is our paradise here on earth.”

Others asked for an expansion of the 20,000-plus acres to all of the Black Hills, with tributaries and important resources located outside of the planned boundary.

"I think that this is an incredibly great start," said Rebecca Turk. "But without protecting the tributaries — the water flowing into Pactola — we're not protecting that water supply. If we're not considerate of the fact that we have substantial ground and surface water interaction with our aquifers, that Rapid City and Ellsworth Air Force Base rely on for their wells, then we're again not actually fulfilling the stated purpose of the withdrawal."

Pat Jones, a Rapid City councilmember who spoke only on his own behalf, said F3 Gold is aptly named "three f’s” — what their report card is among the public.

"This is our life," said retired attorney Jay Davis. "Water is life."

Buchanan said she took notes on every single comment and “heard loud and clear" the need for tribal consultation.

“We’ve got about 18 months ahead of us … stick with us, and hopefully we’ll end up in the right place,” she said. “If you do good work in the right way, you should end up there with the right decision.”

Public comments will be accepted until June 20 online and in written letters. Electronic comments will be accepted at https://cara.fs2c.usda.gov/Public//CommentInput?Project=63876. Written comments can be sent to Bryan Karchut, Black Hills National Forest, 1019 N. 5th Street, Custer, SD 57730. Comments via email won’t be accepted.

Buchanan reinforced the importance of public comment.

“What you give us will be really key to how we can prepare a package for consideration with the Secretary,” Buchanan said.

While no other public meetings are scheduled, the USFS is planning for a virtual meeting sometime mid-May to allow for more public comment and discussion.

The USFS plans to have the environmental review, public comment and tribal consultation completed by spring 2024. Along with the BLM, they will assemble the case file that summer and have it on Haaland’s desk by the fall. A decision would be anticipated by March 21, 2025 — the end date for the two-year segregation.

The two-year segregation period can’t be extended, but the process for applying for a withdrawal can continue regardless. The potential withdrawal period is up to 20 years, but could be renewed. Only Congress can legislate a permanent mineral withdrawal.