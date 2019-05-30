Did you know the Dakotas are the two largest honey producers in the United States? Celebrate honey, beekeeping and South Dakota's state insect at the first Midwest Honey Fest.
Enjoy beer, wine and mead tasting, live music, seminars and a free home-brewing demonstration during the Midwest Honey Fest on Saturday, June 8, at Firehouse SmokeJumper Station, 23858 Hwy. 385 in Hill City. Admission is free.
Bistro items made with local honey will be available to purchase all day. Free local honey sampling starts at 1 p.m.
The Wannabee Hobby Beekeepers will present free seminars throughout the afternoon:
12:30 p.m. "Honey Industry in South Dakota" by Bob Reiner from the South Dakota Department of Agriculture
12:50 p.m. "The Plight of the Honeybee" by beekeeper Jerry Owens
1:10 p.m. "Beekeeping Basics" by Tom Allen
1:30 p.m. "Gardening and Sustainability for Bees" by Michelle Grosek
1:50 p.m. "Community Gardening and Youth Outreach" by Sharon Oney
2:10 p.m. "Supporting Bees in Your City" by Jerry Owens
2:30 p.m. "Planting the Right Seeds for Bees" by Darrel Kjerstad
Learn about the basics of mead making at a free home-brewing demonstration by Bob Cronin and Tom Repas from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. Mead, also known as "honey wine," is an ancient drink believed by many to be the first fermented beverage.
A $16 ticket is your admission to the honey beer and mead tasting from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., with upbeat, contemporary live music by Cambria String Band. Your ticket includes a souvenir Midwest Honey Fest tasting glass and unlimited samples of local and national honey brews. Featured locals include Lost Cabin Beer Co., Remedy, Rushmore Brewing Co., Dakota Point, The Knuckle, Big Lost Meadery and many more.
To buy tickets online, go to midwesthoneyfest.com.