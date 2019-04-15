BEST OF SHOW:

Monty Fralick, Martin SD, “Kokopelli”

BEST OF THEME:

Bobbie Augustine, Edgemont SD, “Crazy Quilt”

Large Hand-Quilted Quilts

First Place: Terri Morris, Gordon, “Irish Chain”

Second Place: Terri Morris, Gordon, “Patchwork Sampler”

Large Professionally Machine Quilted Quilts

First Place: Monty Fralick, Martin SD, “Kokopelli”

Second Place: Linda Andersen, Lakeside, “Love Entangled”

Third Place: Jo Parkes, Hay Springs, “Welcome to My Cabin”

Large Non-Professionally Machine Quilted Quilts

First Place: Betty Heussmann, Chadron, “Forest Floor”

Second Place: Patty Calhoun, Whitney, “Modern Building Blocks”

Third Place: Patty Chasek, Chadron, “Gravity”

Small Hand Quilted Quilts

First Place: Kay Nickerson, Chadron, “Over the River and Through the Woods”

Second Place: Terri Morris, Gordon, “Oh My”

Third Place: Sandy Rudloff, Crawford, “Double Wedding Ring”

Small Professionally Quilted Quilts

First Place: Monty Fralick, Martin SD, “Panfish: That’s What’s For Dinner”

Second Place: Linda Andersen, Lakeside, “Cotton Club Block of the Month Quilt”

Third Place: Rachel Henkle, Chadron, “Hexagons”

Small Non-Professionally Quilted Quilts

First Place: Cheryl Johnson, Hay Springs, “Patchwork Barn Quilt”

Second Place: Katy Miller, Chadron, “Proverb Medallion”

Third Place: Mary Vallette, Rushville, “Orphan Blocks”

Applique Quilts

First Place: Jo Parkes, Hay Springs, “Elegant Garden”

Second Place: Judy Moss, Gordon, “Shiny Happy Houses”

Third Place: (tie) Sharon Hardin, Gordon, “Butterflies”

Kay Nickerson, Chadron, “Postcard Cuties for Winter”

Tied Quilts

First Place: Pam Anderson, Chadron, “Crazy Sunshine”

Second Place: Jeanine Mohr, Chadron, “World Relief Quilt”

Third Place: Lila Anderson, Chadron, “Free Hand Stars”

Art Quilts/Wallhangings

First Place: Kim McCroden, Crawford, “Harvest”

Second Place: Patti Chasek, Chadron, “Tempus Fugit”

Third Place: Kay Nickerson, Chadron, “Quail Family”

Miniature Quilts

First Place: Donna Mittleider, Rapid City, “New Year’s Resolution”

Second Place: Carol Leonard, Alliance, “Primitive Pinwheels”

Third Place: Janice McCallum, Chadron, “120 Half-Square Triangle Challenge”

Miscellaneous Quilted Items

First Place: Phyllis Burk, Chadron, “Midnight In the Woods”

Second Place: (tie) Cheryl Johnson, Hay Springs, “New Arrival, Spring”

Mary Lou Anderson, Gordon, Crazy Quilt Christmas Tree Skirt”

Third Place: Phyllis Burk, Chadron, “Stars and Geese”

Youth Quilts

First Place: Julia Russell, Hay Springs, “Cowboy Boots/Texas Two Step”

Second Place: Ellie Weatherwax, Oxford, “Eloise Elephant”

Third Place: Alexa Tonjes, Rushville, “Rodeo Up”

Challenge Quilts

First Place: Patti Chasek, Chadron, “Grandma’s Treasures”

Second Place: Charlotte Kriz, Chadron, “Crazy Quilt”

Third Place: Whitney Tewahade, Chadron, “Letters from Tea”

Heirloom Quilts

First Place: Whitney Tewahade, Chadron, “Dahlia Star”

Second Place: Jamie O’Byrne, “1930’s Butterfly Quilt”

Third Place: Joan Raymer, Hay Springs, “Double Wedding Ring”

Machine-Embroidered Quilts

First Place: Megan Kempt, Lebanon, “Western Wedding Quilt”

Second Place: Betty Heussman, Chadron, “Flower Dance”

Third Place: Jo Parkes, Hay Springs, “Prayer Garden”

