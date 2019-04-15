BEST OF SHOW:
Monty Fralick, Martin SD, “Kokopelli”
BEST OF THEME:
Bobbie Augustine, Edgemont SD, “Crazy Quilt”
Large Hand-Quilted Quilts
First Place: Terri Morris, Gordon, “Irish Chain”
Second Place: Terri Morris, Gordon, “Patchwork Sampler”
Large Professionally Machine Quilted Quilts
First Place: Monty Fralick, Martin SD, “Kokopelli”
Second Place: Linda Andersen, Lakeside, “Love Entangled”
Third Place: Jo Parkes, Hay Springs, “Welcome to My Cabin”
Large Non-Professionally Machine Quilted Quilts
First Place: Betty Heussmann, Chadron, “Forest Floor”
Second Place: Patty Calhoun, Whitney, “Modern Building Blocks”
Third Place: Patty Chasek, Chadron, “Gravity”
Small Hand Quilted Quilts
First Place: Kay Nickerson, Chadron, “Over the River and Through the Woods”
Second Place: Terri Morris, Gordon, “Oh My”
Third Place: Sandy Rudloff, Crawford, “Double Wedding Ring”
Small Professionally Quilted Quilts
First Place: Monty Fralick, Martin SD, “Panfish: That’s What’s For Dinner”
Second Place: Linda Andersen, Lakeside, “Cotton Club Block of the Month Quilt”
Third Place: Rachel Henkle, Chadron, “Hexagons”
Small Non-Professionally Quilted Quilts
First Place: Cheryl Johnson, Hay Springs, “Patchwork Barn Quilt”
Second Place: Katy Miller, Chadron, “Proverb Medallion”
Third Place: Mary Vallette, Rushville, “Orphan Blocks”
Applique Quilts
First Place: Jo Parkes, Hay Springs, “Elegant Garden”
Second Place: Judy Moss, Gordon, “Shiny Happy Houses”
Third Place: (tie) Sharon Hardin, Gordon, “Butterflies”
Kay Nickerson, Chadron, “Postcard Cuties for Winter”
Tied Quilts
First Place: Pam Anderson, Chadron, “Crazy Sunshine”
Second Place: Jeanine Mohr, Chadron, “World Relief Quilt”
Third Place: Lila Anderson, Chadron, “Free Hand Stars”
Art Quilts/Wallhangings
First Place: Kim McCroden, Crawford, “Harvest”
Second Place: Patti Chasek, Chadron, “Tempus Fugit”
Third Place: Kay Nickerson, Chadron, “Quail Family”
Miniature Quilts
First Place: Donna Mittleider, Rapid City, “New Year’s Resolution”
Second Place: Carol Leonard, Alliance, “Primitive Pinwheels”
Third Place: Janice McCallum, Chadron, “120 Half-Square Triangle Challenge”
Miscellaneous Quilted Items
First Place: Phyllis Burk, Chadron, “Midnight In the Woods”
Second Place: (tie) Cheryl Johnson, Hay Springs, “New Arrival, Spring”
Mary Lou Anderson, Gordon, Crazy Quilt Christmas Tree Skirt”
Third Place: Phyllis Burk, Chadron, “Stars and Geese”
Youth Quilts
First Place: Julia Russell, Hay Springs, “Cowboy Boots/Texas Two Step”
Second Place: Ellie Weatherwax, Oxford, “Eloise Elephant”
Third Place: Alexa Tonjes, Rushville, “Rodeo Up”
Challenge Quilts
First Place: Patti Chasek, Chadron, “Grandma’s Treasures”
Second Place: Charlotte Kriz, Chadron, “Crazy Quilt”
Third Place: Whitney Tewahade, Chadron, “Letters from Tea”
Heirloom Quilts
First Place: Whitney Tewahade, Chadron, “Dahlia Star”
Second Place: Jamie O’Byrne, “1930’s Butterfly Quilt”
Third Place: Joan Raymer, Hay Springs, “Double Wedding Ring”
Machine-Embroidered Quilts
First Place: Megan Kempt, Lebanon, “Western Wedding Quilt”
Second Place: Betty Heussman, Chadron, “Flower Dance”
Third Place: Jo Parkes, Hay Springs, “Prayer Garden”