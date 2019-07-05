Festivities on July 27 at the Sheridan County Fair start early and last all day.
Fuel up for the day with a Cowboy Breakfast at 7 a.m., before heading downtown. Stop in at the Gordon City Auditorium any time during the day to take in the colorful creations at the annual quilt show and don’t miss the parade down Main Street at 10 a.m. This year’s theme is “There’s No Place Like the County Fair.” The grand marshal for the parade this year is Willis Gran.
The afternoon will see the action head to McGinley Arena for the 1 p.m. rodeo performance.
The day will wrap up with a concert at the fairgrounds with Brandon Jones at 8:30 p.m., followed by the annual rodeo dance featuring Randy Burghardt.