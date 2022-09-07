Final flag football registration Sept. 7 & 12

For those who still have kids to register for Chadron Community Recreation's flag football season, today, Sept. 7 is one of the final days to do it. The program is for girls and boys in grades 3-6.

Today's registration is from 5-6 p.m. at the top south entrance of the Nelson Physical Activity Center on the Chadron State College campus.

The second registration day is Monday, Sept. 12, from 5-6:30 p.m. during soccer at the Roger Eaton Fields on North Main Street.

Registration forms and fees can also be mailed to: CCR, PO Box 4, Chadron, NE 69337. They can also be dropped off at the City Hall drop box. Be sure they are in an envelope with "CCR" on the front.

Please allow extra time for mailing, and have forms and fees delivered before Sept. 14. Teams will be selected Sept. 14 and shirts ordered Sept. 15. Late sign ups may result in a child not getting a shirt.

For more information email CCR at director@chadronrec.com.