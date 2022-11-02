Final youth basketball registration

The last day to sign up for Chadron Community Recreation Youth Basketball is this Thursday, Nov. 3, from 5-6 p.m. at the Nelson Physical Activity Center. People who want to register should use the top south entrance.

For those unable to make the registration events, forms can be found online at chadronrec.com. These should be filled out and mailed to CCR, PO Box 4, Chadron, NE 69337. The regular fee for the program is $40, though a late fee of $10 is incurred for any registrations mailed after Nov. 1.

Youth basketball is from mid-November through January. Practices are set by the coach. Games are played on the weekends in December and January, typically Saturday mornings at the NPAC or at one of the Chadron gymnasiums.

There may be a weekend where teams travel out of town to another town in the league. This includes Crawford, Hay Springs, Alliance, Hemingford, or Hot Springs, S.D.