 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Final youth basketball registration

  • 0

The last day to sign up for Chadron Community Recreation Youth Basketball is this Thursday, Nov. 3, from 5-6 p.m. at the Nelson Physical Activity Center. People who want to register should use the top south entrance.

For those unable to make the registration events, forms can be found online at chadronrec.com. These should be filled out and mailed to CCR, PO Box 4, Chadron, NE 69337. The regular fee for the program is $40, though a late fee of $10 is incurred for any registrations mailed after Nov. 1.

Youth basketball is from mid-November through January. Practices are set by the coach. Games are played on the weekends in December and January, typically Saturday mornings at the NPAC or at one of the Chadron gymnasiums.

There may be a weekend where teams travel out of town to another town in the league. This includes Crawford, Hay Springs, Alliance, Hemingford, or Hot Springs, S.D.

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Warren Sapp’s long goodbye: NFL and Miami Hurricanes icon discusses documentary film ‘Life With CTE’

Warren Sapp’s long goodbye: NFL and Miami Hurricanes icon discusses documentary film ‘Life With CTE’

He is seated right in front of you, his electric smile, gymnastic wit and spirited candor often tumbling into a generous laugh. Warren Sapp is clearly and enthusiastically here. But the mood is different when the conversation turns to his August visit to the NFL Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio, for the 2022 induction ceremonies, an annual tradition that reunites dozens of pro-football legends ...

Science Helps Reveal Secrets of the Clitoris

Science Helps Reveal Secrets of the Clitoris

TUESDAY, Nov. 1, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- More than 10,000 nerve fibers -- many more than expected -- power the human clitoris, according to Oregon researchers who were able to count them for the first time while performing gender-affirming genital surgery.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News