Auburn Fire 50 percent contained; three other area fires reported

A Red Flag Warning is in effect as firefighters continue to battle the Auburn Fire on Wednesday.

Stephani Rust, public information officers with the Great Plains Fire Information Group, said the warning makes it difficult to perform burnout operations.

“Those may end up being held until weather conditions permit it,” she said.

The Auburn Fire, which started Monday, is estimated to be 974 acres. Rust said firefighters performed burnout operations, which led to the 10-acre increase from Tuesday evening. It is still about 50% contained.

The Red Flag Warning is in effect until 7 p.m. Wednesday for gusty winds and low relative humidity. The winds from the south east are causing flare ups within the fire perimeter and some smoke.

“The strategy really will be the same,” Rust said. “We still have our firefighters on the ground to strengthen the containment line using heavy equipment.”

Firefighters are working to extinguish hot spots. Dozer line repair has also begun.