Auburn Fire caused caused by equipment failure, firefighters say

A mechanical failure caused the Auburn Fire, according to state and local officials.
South Dakota Wildland Fire and the Rapid City Fire and Police departments announced in a tweet Wednesday afternoon that the cause was an accident due to a mechanical failure of earth-moving equipment.
"This was not a human caused fire," the tweet states. "No additional information will be available."
The fire is estimated to be 974 acres. It started Monday afternoon.
A Red Flag Warning was in effect as firefighters continued to battle the Auburn Fire on Wednesday.
Stephani Rust, public information officers with the Great Plains Fire Information Group, said the warning makes it difficult to perform burnout operations.
“Those may end up being held until weather conditions permit it,” she said.
Rust said firefighters performed burnout operations, which led to the 10-acre increase from Tuesday evening. It is still about 50% contained.
The Red Flag Warning is in effect until 7 p.m. Wednesday for gusty winds and low relative humidity. The winds from the south east are causing flare ups within the fire perimeter and some smoke.
“The strategy really will be the same,” Rust said. “We still have our firefighters on the ground to strengthen the containment line using heavy equipment.”
Firefighters are working to extinguish hot spots. Dozer line repair has also begun.
The fire was reported around 1:49 p.m. Monday just four miles north of Rapid City near the Auburn Hills neighborhood. The fire spread from 100 acres to about 300 by 6:15 p.m. with state and federal firefighters taking over. Local firefighters are still assisting.
Two other fires started early Wednesday. The Peterson Fire, which was reported around 12:22 a.m. five miles north of Rapid City in Meade County, was contained and controlled at 3:15 a.m. It grew to 10.6 acres.
The Elk Creek Fire was reported at 12:14 a.m. seven miles east of Piedmont. It grew to 21.05 acres and was controlled around 5:15 a.m.
“Resources were able to really provide a quick response on those two,” Rust said.
The Red Shirt Fire that is 14 miles east of Hermosa in Oglala Lakota County and began Tuesday afternoon is estimated at 650 acres. Rust said he has not heard any news from the fire line since Tuesday afternoon.
Federal and local resources are responding to the fire. Air support has been released.
