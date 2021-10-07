Auburn Fire now 70 percent contained

Officials with South Dakota Wildland Fire are cautiously optimistic that a change in weather pattern and higher chances of precipitation will benefit containment efforts on the Auburn Fire northwest of Rapid City.
Thursday afternoon, the Auburn Fire was 70% contained after burning 968 acres since Monday.
"Today, firefighters will diligently continue with extensive mop up and rehab operations. Winds are expected to increase today and become more northwesterly," SD Wildland Fire said Thursday in a post to the Great Plains Fire Information network. "Elevated fire conditions will continue today, with northerly winds up to 15 mph in the afternoon, and a minimum relative humidity approaching 25%. The outlook for Friday is increasing moisture and lighter winds. Chances for rain increase Friday night into Saturday."
The National Weather Service in Rapid City said Friday should bring some relief in the form of cooler temperatures and chances for rain by Friday afternoon.
"A cold front will cross the area late Friday into Saturday, bringing chances for showers and isolated thunderstorms," the weather service said in a statement Thursday. "A stronger system will affect the area toward the middle of next week, bringing good chances for rain, with some snow possible, especially in the higher elevations of the Black Hills."
Friday's high temperature in Rapid City is forecast to reach 77 degrees by about 4 p.m., with wind gusts up to 22 mph. The cold front will arrive Friday afternoon, raising relative humidity levels and lowering temperatures to the mid-50s through the overnight hours Friday into Saturday morning, the weather service said.
Rain chances are at 50% for Friday evening raising to 60% during the day Saturday, with a few thunderstorms possible after 12 p.m. Saturday's high temperature is expected to be 68 degrees. High temperatures during the beginning of the week will range in the 50s and 60s through Wednesday, with chances of more showers beginning Monday night through Wednesday, the weather service said.
The Auburn Fire ignited on Monday afternoon four miles north of Rapid City near the Auburn Hills neighborhood. The fire spread from 100 acres to about 300 by 6:15 p.m. with state and federal firefighters taking over. Local firefighters are still assisting.
Officials with South Dakota Wildland Fire said Wednesday a mechanical failure of earth-moving equipment caused the blaze. The fire reached its peak of 968 acres burned on Wednesday.
No structures were damaged and there were no casualties.
