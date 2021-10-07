Auburn Fire now 70 percent contained

Officials with South Dakota Wildland Fire are cautiously optimistic that a change in weather pattern and higher chances of precipitation will benefit containment efforts on the Auburn Fire northwest of Rapid City.

Thursday afternoon, the Auburn Fire was 70% contained after burning 968 acres since Monday.

"Today, firefighters will diligently continue with extensive mop up and rehab operations. Winds are expected to increase today and become more northwesterly," SD Wildland Fire said Thursday in a post to the Great Plains Fire Information network. "Elevated fire conditions will continue today, with northerly winds up to 15 mph in the afternoon, and a minimum relative humidity approaching 25%. The outlook for Friday is increasing moisture and lighter winds. Chances for rain increase Friday night into Saturday."

The National Weather Service in Rapid City said Friday should bring some relief in the form of cooler temperatures and chances for rain by Friday afternoon.

"A cold front will cross the area late Friday into Saturday, bringing chances for showers and isolated thunderstorms," the weather service said in a statement Thursday. "A stronger system will affect the area toward the middle of next week, bringing good chances for rain, with some snow possible, especially in the higher elevations of the Black Hills."