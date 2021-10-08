 Skip to main content
Auburn Fire remains 70 percent contained
Auburn Fire remains 70 percent contained

Helicopter wide

A Type 1 helicopter drops buckets of water onto the Auburn Fire near Deadwood Avenue on Tuesday in Rapid City. These buckets generally contain 300 to 400 gallons of water.

 Grace Pritchett / Journal staff

The Auburn Fire northwest of Rapid City remained at 70% containment Friday as officials continue to monitor the situation on the wildfire that ignited Monday afternoon near the Auburn Heights neighborhood off of Haines Avenue.

According to the Great Plains Fire Information network, the fire burned 968 acres since Monday.

"Firefighters will continue mop up efforts to extinguish remaining hot spots near the containment line," GPFI said Friday. "Rehab efforts are also ongoing to include fixing and seeding dozer lines, fixing fences that were cut during firefighting operations, and fixing roads and trails that firefighting equipment may have damaged."

Officials said residents may continue to see smoke coming from within the fire perimeter.

GPFI said Friday's update will be the final one on the Auburn Fire, unless there is significant development.

