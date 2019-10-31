The Battle Creek Fire Department responded to a report of a structure fire in the 14000 block of Usera Dr., in Hermosa.
Battle Creek Firefighters found a fire free burning in an outbuilding when they arrived on the scene. The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Custer County Sheriff's Office and the South Dakota State Fire Marshall's Office.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
The fire was contained to the out building. The structure received extensive damage, however, no injuries to firefighters, civilians or domestic animals were reported.