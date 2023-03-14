A residential fire in the 300 block of Mule Deer Trail in Box Elder was held to a single alarm Tuesday morning but displaced two occupants.

According to Pennington County Fire officials, the alarm went out at 9:26 a.m. Tuesday. Firefighters from the Box Elder Volunteer Fire Department arrived on scene and found a free burning fire with moderate smoke at the single-story residence.

Rapid attack by firefighters contained the fire to the room of origin, stopping the spread of the flames to nearby structures, infrastructure and other improvements. The structure sustained some additional smoke and heat damage.

Pennington County Fire said the two occupants were accounted for and are receiving assistance from the American Red Cross, Black Hill Fire Chaplains Association, family and neighbors.

There were no reports of injury to the firefighters, occupants or pets.

Pennington County 911, Box Elder Volunteer Fire Department, Box Elder Police Department, Box Elder Public Works, Pennington County Sheriff’s Office, United States Air force 28th Bomb Wing/Ellsworth Air Force Base Fire Department, Rapid Valley Volunteer Fire Department, the Rapid City Fire Department and Ambulance Service, North Haines Volunteer Fire Department, New Underwood Volunteer Fire Department, The American Red Cross, West River Electrical Cooperative, Montana Dakota Utilities, Black Hills Fire Chaplains Association and the South Dakota Fire Marshal's Office responded to the fire.