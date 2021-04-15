Cause of Schroeder Fire remains under investigation, sheriff says

The Pennington County Sheriff's Office and state Wildland Fire are investigating the cause of the Schroeder Fire.

Sheriff Kevin Thom said Thursday his office may be able to release details next week.

"We're wrapping some things up, finishing up some interviews," he said.

Thom said fire investigations can vary depending on the circumstances and resources necessary.

The Schroeder Fire began March 29 and grew to 2,224 acres. About 400 to 500 residents had to evacuate from their homes in the Westberry Trails, Pinedale Heights, Nameless Cave, Cleghorn Canyon and other surrounding subdivisions.

Gov. Kristi Noem mobilized the South Dakota National Guard in conjunction with the Rocky Mountain Blue team, Highway Patrol, Wildland Fire, Rapid City Fire Department, the county fire service and about 15 volunteer fire departments, among other city, county and state agencies and organizations.

