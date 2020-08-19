You are the owner of this article.
Cause of Weimer's Diner and Donut fire under investigation
Cause of Weimer's Diner and Donut fire under investigation

Sturgis Fire on Main Street

Sturgis and Whitewood Volunteer Fire Departments respond to a call around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday. The fire caused smoke and heat damage to the store room at Weimer's Diner and Donut.

 Courtesy Meade County Emergency Management

The Sturgis Volunteer Fire Department responded to a call around 2:25 a.m. regarding a fire at Weimer’s Diner and Donut on Main Street.

Fire Chief Scott Lensegrav said the fire was internal and there is heat and smoke damage done at the front of the building.

“The fire department responded and entered the main entry point,” he said. “We kept the fire from getting to connect buildings.”

Lensegrav said no one was injured during the fire, and how it was started is currently under investigation.

He said the insurance company is assessing the damage that was done.

According to Meade County Emergency Management’s Facebook page, Whitewood’s Volunteer Fire Department and Fort Meade VA responded to the fire, and the fire caused damage to a couple other businesses. Initial indicators show the cause may have been an AC unit.

Weimer’s Diner and Donuts is the oldest shop on Main Street.

