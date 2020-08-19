Cause of Weimer's Diner and Donut fire under investigation

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Sturgis Volunteer Fire Department responded to a call around 2:25 a.m. regarding a fire at Weimer’s Diner and Donut on Main Street.

Fire Chief Scott Lensegrav said the fire was internal and there is heat and smoke damage done at the front of the building.

“The fire department responded and entered the main entry point,” he said. “We kept the fire from getting to connect buildings.”

Lensegrav said no one was injured during the fire, and how it was started is currently under investigation.

He said the insurance company is assessing the damage that was done.

According to Meade County Emergency Management’s Facebook page, Whitewood’s Volunteer Fire Department and Fort Meade VA responded to the fire, and the fire caused damage to a couple other businesses. Initial indicators show the cause may have been an AC unit.

Weimer’s Diner and Donuts is the oldest shop on Main Street.

