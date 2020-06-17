Crews battle 200-acre fire on Pine Ridge Reservation

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-525-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Multiple crews are battling a 200-acre wildfire Wednesday on the Pine Ridge Reservation.

According to InciWeb, an incident information system website managed by the National Wildfire Coordinating Group, the fire is 35% contained as of 10:45 a.m. Wednesday, and located six miles north of the town of Pine Ridge.

"This is a human-caused fire in steep timber on the Pine Ridge Reservation driven by high winds," a statement on the website said.

A statement on the Oglala Sioux Tribe's Facebook page said the Bureau of Indian Affairs Fire Department and Oglala Sioux Tribe Emergency Management have requested additional resources, including road graders, airplanes, a helicopter and more fire trucks to fight the wildfire.

According to the InciWeb website, helicopters are now being used to battle the blaze. Additional support is being provided by the Rosebud Agency, Martin Volunteer Fire Department, and Rushville Volunteer Fire Department.

The fire began Tuesday evening and reduced during the overnight hours, but became active again Wednesday morning. A statement on the website said 10 structures were protected and another five were threatened by the flames.

The steep terrain, high temperatures of 95 degrees and windy conditions are making the fire difficult to fight, the website said.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 1 Sad 2 Angry 0