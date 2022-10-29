 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Crews battling fire south of Hill City

Palmer Gulch Fire

Smoke lifts into the air from the Palmer Gulch Fire located just off of the Palmer Creek Trailhead Saturday afternoon. 

 Nathan Thompson, Journal staff

Federal, state and local resources are working to stop a fire near the Palmer Creek Trailhead.

Jeni Lawver, public information officer with Great Plains Fire and the National Forest Service, said the Palmer Gulch Fire fire is estimated at 15 acres as of 3:13 p.m in the Black Elk Wilderness. The trailhead is located on Palmer Creek Road off of state Highway 244. Lawver said the fuel type is grass and timber.

Lawver said a state dozer is enroute to assist in the fire and the cause is under investigation.

She said any time there is hot and dry weather, the area is at risk for a wildfire.

We will continue to update the story as more information becomes available.

