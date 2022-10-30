Crews continue to fight Palmer Gulch Fire

Multiple crews have continued to fight and monitor the Palmer Gulch Fire in the Black Elk Wilderness Sunday, which grew to at least 60 acres.

The blaze was reported Saturday afternoon, approximately three miles southeast of Hill City. As of the last update at 1:30 p.m. Sunday, the fire actively burned in heavy, downed timber in the Black Hills National Forest.

Federal, state, local and air resources have responded and are on scene near the Palmer Gulch trailhead along Palmer Creek Road. The road remains closed between State Highway 244 and State Highway 87.

According to Great Plans Fire Information, crews have worked to place a hand line around the fire. The cause of the blaze is under investigation.

In addition to the closure of Palmer Gulch Road, several trails in the Black Hills National Forest and Black Elk Wilderness are closed. Officials with the National Forest Service said Trail numbers #2, #3, #4, #8, #9N, #9S and Cathedral Spires trail will be closed until further notice. Smoke will continue to be thick in the area for the next several days. The public is asked to avoid traveling on roads and trails in the vicinity of the fire for their own safety and the safety of firefighters.

Low winds will contribute to poor smoke dispersal for local communities. Cool temperatures and no precipitation are forecast for the next several days until Wednesday when a cold front approaches the Black Hills.