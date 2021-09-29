 Skip to main content
Crews hope to contain fire near Johnson Siding by Wednesday afternoon
Crews hope to contain fire near Johnson Siding by Wednesday afternoon

Hat Mountain Fire

Crews battled the 36-acre Hat Mountain Fire near Johnson Siding on Tuesday and Wednesday. Great Plains Fire Information said the fire should be 100% contained by Wednesday afternoon.

 Photo courtesy Great Plains Fire Information

Firefighters battling a wildfire north of Johnson Siding hope to have the blaze contained by Wednesday afternoon, officials said.

According to Great Plains Fire Information, the Hat Mountain fire, located eight miles west of Rapid City, burned approximately 36 acres of heavy timber in steep terrain. The fire was reported at 2:52 p.m. Tuesday south of Bogus Jim Road, near Norris Peak Road.

As of noon Wednesday, GPFI reported crews have a combination of dozer line, hand line and hose lay completely around the fire, moving toward 100% containment.

Air resources have been demobilized and fire crews will continue mop-up operations for the next few days until the fire is out, GPFI said. However, officials cautioned smoke may be present in the area for the next several days.

The fire crept toward homes in the area Tuesday, causing the Pennington County Sheriff's Office to go door-to-door, requesting residents to voluntarily evacuate. The sheriff's office said no mandatory evacuations were ordered.

At the peak of the fire Tuesday evening, more than 130 federal, state and local firefighters responded to the blaze, including fire engines, handcrews, dozers and air support crews.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

