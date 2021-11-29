Dog rescued from house fire started by gas line explosion

A dog was rescued from a structure fire caused by a gas line explosion late Monday morning, according to Tessa Jaeger, spokesperson for the Rapid City Fire Department.

Jaeger said the dog is going to be OK and there were no other injuries in the house fire near 11th Street and Columbus Street.

Jaeger said crews initially came onto the scene around 9:30 a.m. Monday for a gas line break.

"There was a construction company doing work outside the home," she said. "It's typical for us to go to those calls for safety reasons. Montana-Dakota Utilities was called on scene, and we stayed on scene as well."

Jaeger said around 11:15 a.m. utility workers and firefighters felt and heard an explosion.

"It was a gas explosion from the gas line break and it had started a fire outside and spread inside," Jaeger said.

A two-block radius was evacuated for safety reasons, she added.

Crews were able to knock down the fire around 12:15 p.m. and then began assessing damage to the home, Jaeger said.

