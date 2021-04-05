Family's home saved for third time against fires

Michelle Rice had about 15 minutes to pack before she and her family were forced out of their house on Westberry Court for the third time in 33 years Monday.

Her daughter grabbed her bags and put the baby in the car while Rice put her husband’s medicine in a ziploc bag.

“I thought, ‘oh, we’re going to come back,’ so I didn’t pack any clothes,” she said. “I left with what I was wearing and a ziploc bag of medicine and two kids. We left and from there, all day it just got worse and worse.”

They drove into town and stayed with Rice’s son for two days and didn’t know if her house survived until they came back Wednesday.

As they walked around the property they saw the remains of a gazebo where her son was married, charred and burned to almost ash, with the cross that sat atop it slightly burned but OK.

“It was on the ground with all the pieces,” she said. “It wasn’t standing, it was laying down flat on the ground. … It just gave you goosebumps, it was like everything is OK, it’s going to be OK.”