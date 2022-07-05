Fewer calls to RCFD during holiday weekend, fire department reports

The Rapid City Fire Department responded to 46 less calls during Independence Day weekend compared to 2021, the department reported Tuesday.

RCFD Public Information Officer Tessa Jaeger said in a news release Tuesday the department responded to 174 calls for service between 7 a.m. July 2 and 7 a.m. Tuesday. There were six fires, including one trash can fire, one dumpster, one in an alleyway, two grass fires and one vehicle fire. She said the causes are listed as undetermined.

One of the grass fires occurred on Skyline Drive off of the Stonewall Overlook Monday. When crews arrived, smoke and flames were visible. A 40-by-40-foot area was burned.

The cause is under investigation and is suspicious by nature, Jaeger said in a separate release. There were reports of people using fireworks in the area before the fire started.

According to the release, rain helped give moisture to dry vegetation, but the area is still experiencing drought conditions.

In 2021, the department responded to 220 calls for services between 7 a.m. July 3 and 7 a.m. July 6, and 35 separate fire calls.

In 2020, there were 204 calls for service during the same time period, 25 of which were fire related. In 2019, there were 170 calls for service with four being fire related.

— Contact Siandhara Bonnet at siandhara.bonnet@rapidcityjournal.com —

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.