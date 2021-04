The Rapid City Fire Department responded to a call for a fire shortly after 6:30 a.m. on the 1400 block of Fifth Street.

One room in a house was ablaze and spread to the hallway and attic Wednesday morning before it was extinguished.

The department reported significant damage to the home. No one was injured.

Public information officer Tessa Jaeger said the fire is currently under investigation.

