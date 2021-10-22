 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Fire claims trailer house in North Rapid City

  • Updated
Watertown Street Fire

Rapid City firefighters respond to a structure fire Friday afternoon on the 100 block of East Watertown Street. The home was a complete loss. No one was injured.

 Courtesy RCFD

A trailer house was destroyed in a fire Friday afternoon.

Rapid City fire crews were dispatched to the 100 block of East Watertown Street after 4 p.m. to a report of a structure fire. 

When crews arrived, they noticed fire coming from the front of a trailer house, according to press release. 

Crews extinguished the flames inside the home and noticed fire underneath the trailer. Firefighters had to cut into the floors of the home to get to the flames.

No one was injured. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Spokesperson Tessa Jaeger said there is no additional information at this time.

— Contact Siandhara Bonnet at siandhara.bonnet@rapidcityjournal.com

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
2
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News