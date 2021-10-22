Fire claims trailer house in North Rapid City

A trailer house was destroyed in a fire Friday afternoon.

Rapid City fire crews were dispatched to the 100 block of East Watertown Street after 4 p.m. to a report of a structure fire.

When crews arrived, they noticed fire coming from the front of a trailer house, according to press release.

Crews extinguished the flames inside the home and noticed fire underneath the trailer. Firefighters had to cut into the floors of the home to get to the flames.

No one was injured. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Spokesperson Tessa Jaeger said there is no additional information at this time.

