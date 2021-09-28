Fire evacuations underway near Johnson Siding

A two-alarm fire burning just north of Johnson Siding is causing some residents to evacuate the area.

According to a social media post from the Pennington County Sheriff's Office, the fire is south of Bogus Jim Road. Officials have closed Bogus Jim Road to Norris Peak Road.

The sheriff's office said evacuations have begun for residents in the area. Reports indicate that aerial firefighting support has been requested and additional units from local, state and federal entities are on the way to the scene.

According to Scott Jacobson with Black Hills National Forest, the fire was reported at 2:42 p.m. The initial size of the fire was estimated to be between eight and 10 acres and is burning in heavy timber.

Jacobson said the cause of the blaze is under investigation.

