Fire reported Sunday near Highway 40, between Keystone and Hermosa
  • Updated
Thomas Fire

Pennington County fire crews have responded Sunday to a structure fire that has now progressed to a wildfire east of Keystone.

 Photo courtesy of Pennington County Sheriff's Office

Pennington County fire crews have responded Sunday to a structure fire that has now progressed to a grass fire east of Keystone.

According to a social media post from the Pennington County Sheriff's Office, a cabin was fully engulfed Sunday afternoon at 13793 Thomas Place, near Highway 40 east of Keystone. The fire then spread down a nearby canyon, burning at least one acre of land.

The sheriff's office said no other structures are threatened and crews are making progress quickly to contain the blaze.

Officials are asking the public to stay clear of the area as crews continue to battle the fire.

