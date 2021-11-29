Firefighters battle blaze at city landfill

Crews with the Rapid City Fire Department responded to a structure fire at the city landfill Monday morning and were still on scene as of 12 p.m. as they worked to extinguish the blaze in a recycling facility.

The fire was reported around 10 a.m. Monday.

Fire Division Chief Brian Povandra said firefighters found the fire within a large pile of cardboard mixed with garbage.

Firefighters with the assistance of solid waste crews used heavy equipment to pull the garbage pile apart and bring it out out the building to extinguish it, Povandra said.

Povandra added that there are about 15 firefighters on scene responding to the fire.

"It's a fairly large of debris that they're sifting through and trying to sort out," he said. "It's always good to make sure that if there are any cigarette butts or candles that they're cool before you throw them away. Soak them in water to make sure there is no heat to it."

Although the fire is considered small, it's putting off a lot of smoke that's visible throughout the area, but Povandra said it is confined.

Rapid City Communications Coordinator Darrell Shoemaker said the building is an area where solid waste crews break down recyclables and trash.

"We have a fire extinguisher system in place," Shoemaker said. "Fires are uncommon in the facility. A lot of times the causes are things that are placed in the trash that shouldn't be, like batteries or combustible items."

No injuries have been reported, Shoemaker added.

— Contact Siandhara Bonnet at siandhara.bonnet@rapidcityjournal.com —

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.