Firefighters battle blaze in Rapid City

A fire burned the attic and roof of a garage on West Saint Cloud Street on Tuesday night.

The Rapid City Fire Department responded to a call around 7:45 p.m. in the 3200 block of West Saint Cloud Street. When crews arrived, fire could be seen coming from a garage. The fire extended to the attic and roof of the garage.

Tessa Jaeger, spokesperson for the fire department, said the fire also caused damage to two neighboring buildings before it was put out. She said there was minor damage to a bedroom and the attic space.

Jaeger said there was one battalion, two engines, two trucks, one squad and one ambulance on the scene. She said crews were there for about four hours.

No injuries have been reported and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

— Contact Siandhara Bonnet at siandhara.bonnet@rapidcityjournal.com —

