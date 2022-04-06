Firefighters respond to six fires in Rapid City and one in Hill City

One fire of six is under investigation in the Rapid City area after crews responded to fires between 6 p.m. Tuesday and 5 a.m. Wednesday.

Tessa Jaeger, public information officer for the Rapid City Fire Department, said in a release that a structure fire call at the Rooster on West Main Street came in around 12:55 a.m..

Fire could be seen coming from the back side of the building and crews had to force entry on two heavily seared doors to gain access. Crews quickly knocked the fire down, but high wind speeds pushed the fire inside the structure. There were no injuries and the cause is under investigation.

The Rapid City Fire Department also responded to a grass fire around 11 p.m. on West Main Street behind Starbucks. Two homes were threatened by the flames as it moved toward James Warren Drive but crews doused the fire before it jumped the road. In total, the fire burned one acre.

Crews responded to two other calls for grass fires, one at 12:30 a.m. on Trail View Drive, which burned about a half-acre. The fire was near power lines.

The third call was just after 5 a.m. on Robbins Drive. According to the release, a smoker had been burning overnight, tossing embers from the wind.

Around 6 p.m. and 7 p.m. the department responded to kitchen-related fires. The one at 6 p.m. was on Cleveland Street and stemmed from hot oil catching fire and spreading to a wall. It caused heavy smoke damage throughout the home.

The 7 p.m. fire was another cooking fire at an apartment building off of Catron Boulevard. No damage was done.

Hill City

The Hill City Volunteer Fire Department responded to a structure fire in a detached garage in the 200 block of Pine Avenue at 8:53 p.m. Upon arrival, crews found the fire with heavy smoke conditions extending into the rood assembly and the immediate adjacent residential structure.

Crews confined the fire to the initial structure and the adjacent residence despite wind gusts exceeding 50 miles per hour. There were no injuries.

