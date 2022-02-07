Update: Firefighters responding to Log Porch Road Fire near Hisega

Fire departments, including Johnson Siding, are responding to the Log Porch Fire along Highway 44 and near Hisega.

Halley Legge, public information officer for the fire, said the fire is located just north of Log Porch Road in forest area.

Legge said the fire is still under investigation but they believe it is human caused.

No one has been evacuated and no evacuations are anticipated, according to a tweet from the Pennington County Sheriff's Office. There is a safety line 100% around the fire, Legge said, although it doesn't reflect containment. The Sheriff's Office and law enforcement are helping with traffic control.

The fire is now about six acres.

According to Pennington County Fire, the grassland fire danger rating near Rapid City and in Pennington County is high to very high for Monday and open burning is prohibited in Pennington County. Tuesday's rating is predicted to be extreme.

According to the drought monitor, as of Feb. 1, the county is in moderate drought conditions with portions of north central and north eastern areas of the county experiencing abnormally dry conditions.

This story will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.

— Contact Siandhara Bonnet at siandhara.bonnet@rapidcityjournal.com —

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.