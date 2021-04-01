Highway 244, Mount Rushmore reopening; firefighters continue to battle two blazes

Mount Rushmore National Memorial and State Highway 244 are both open following a fire that closed both since Monday.
The National Park Service announced Wednesday evening that the memorial would open at 5 a.m. Thursday. The Department of Transportation announced Highway 244 would open at midnight Thursday.
Iron Mountain Road, or U.S. Highway 16A from Highway 244 to State Highway 36, will remain closed through the day to allow firefighters to continue mop-up operations.
Travis Mason-Bushman, public information officer for the 244 fire, said it grew to 136 acres and is 75% contained as of Thursday morning. He said the fire didn't grow, they just had better mapping.
He said about 16 to 20 acres of Black Hills National Forest land burned along with three acres of private land. No structures were lost and no one was injured.
"A lot of the fire, with the conditions we had there, most of it stayed on the ground," he said.
Mason-Bushman said the fire was human-caused, but the exact cause is still under investigation.
He said they had the resources needed despite the nearby Schroeder Fire, which was also reported Monday and grew to 2,165 acres just west of Rapid City. As of Thursday, there were 60 personnel on the fire. Mason-Bushman said he couldn't give the exact number of overall personnel.
"It just takes one spark to start a fire, to threaten homes, business, the natural beauty of the Black Hills and South Dakota," he said. "We want people to enjoy it, that's our mission as stewards of public lands ... but people have a responsibility of being thoughtful when they're out there."
Mason-Bushman said people should be careful of any fire starting items, like cigarette butts or a hot muffler on an ATV. He said people should also heed fire restrictions or red flag warnings.
Schroeder Fire
The Pennington County Sheriff's Office announced Thursday morning that State Highway 44 is open with a reduced speed limit. Residents can return to their homes except for those in Cleghorn Canyon and Nameless Cave.
211 Helpline Center announced the area is open to residents only and law enforcement will be posted. Residents are asked to remain on their own property and to limit travel to allow first responders to continue working.
Smoke, smoking stumps and hot spots are still in the area, and short notice evacuation orders and road closures could be put back in place if necessary.
