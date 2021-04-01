Highway 244, Mount Rushmore reopening; firefighters continue to battle two blazes

Mount Rushmore National Memorial and State Highway 244 are both open following a fire that closed both since Monday.

The National Park Service announced Wednesday evening that the memorial would open at 5 a.m. Thursday. The Department of Transportation announced Highway 244 would open at midnight Thursday.

Iron Mountain Road, or U.S. Highway 16A from Highway 244 to State Highway 36, will remain closed through the day to allow firefighters to continue mop-up operations.

Travis Mason-Bushman, public information officer for the 244 fire, said it grew to 136 acres and is 75% contained as of Thursday morning. He said the fire didn't grow, they just had better mapping.

He said about 16 to 20 acres of Black Hills National Forest land burned along with three acres of private land. No structures were lost and no one was injured.

"A lot of the fire, with the conditions we had there, most of it stayed on the ground," he said.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Mason-Bushman said the fire was human-caused, but the exact cause is still under investigation.