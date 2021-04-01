Homeowner recalls fleeing from the Schroeder Fire west of Rapid City

David Cooley smelled smoke Monday morning when he took the garbage out of his home on Blue Sky Trail in Westberry Trails.
He saw a plume of smoke by the horizon, woke up his wife, told her to find the cat and packed a bag. When a Pennington County sheriff’s deputy knocked on the door telling them to evacuate, the fire was in the backyard.
“By the time we got in the truck, it was burning out not only in the back but in the front all the way out to the street,” Cooley said Thursday. “You could just feel the heat, it was hot. You couldn’t see it was so smoky, it was burning your eyes, hard to breathe.”
The Schroeder Fire had arrived.
Reports came in Monday morning about a fire in the Schroeder Road and Westberry Hills area. With drought conditions and tree-bending winds, the fire made its way through the area west of Rapid City quickly. By 8:30 p.m. that day, the fire had burned about 1,900 acres.
As of Thursday afternoon, the fire had grown to 2,208 acres but is 47% contained, according to Geographic Information System Specialists.
State Highway 44 reopened Thursday to through traffic, although residents in Cleghorn Canyon and Nameless Cave are the only ones who can’t return home with active fire operations in the area.
Residents in Pinedale Heights, Westberry Trails, Red Dale and National Guard Way, and Cinnamon Ridge were allowed to return home on Wednesday. Residents along Highway 44, including Dark Canyon and Magic Canyon, could return home on Thursday afternoon.
Cooley said when they arrived in Rapid City, they went to Shooters. Then he and his wife went to a hotel and waited. They didn't take the time to lock their doors when they fled their home.
“Nobody knew what was going on,” he said. “I thought it was going to be a lot worse.”
All that burned on Cooley’s property was grass, a wood pile, a few posts and his garden where he grows blackberries, asparagus and rhubarb. He, his wife and the cat are fine, and the house, which they poured their life savings into, is OK, too.
Scott Lang, a resident on Blake Road further east on Highway 44, said he was delivering mail in the valley when he heard about the evacuation.
“My brother-in-law called, he was cruising around the hills and ran into (fire personnel),” Lang said. “He called my mom and said from the direction, she should evacuate.”
His mom texted. He said he could see the smoke in the distance and told her to leave.
Lang said his family was in the area during the 1988 Westberry Trails fire.
“You just never know what the predicaments are going to be,” he said.
Lang said his brother lives in town and he and his mom were able to stay there. He and his mom are OK and the fire didn’t come too close to the property.
The Black Hills Area Community Foundation has a fund to provide support for those affected by the 2021 Black Hills Fires. Funds will be distributed to local community organizations to help individuals that have been affected. To donate, visit bit.ly/blackhillsfire2021
— Contact Siandhara Bonnet at siandhara.bonnet@rapidcityjournal.com —