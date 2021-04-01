Homeowner recalls fleeing from the Schroeder Fire west of Rapid City

David Cooley smelled smoke Monday morning when he took the garbage out of his home on Blue Sky Trail in Westberry Trails.

He saw a plume of smoke by the horizon, woke up his wife, told her to find the cat and packed a bag. When a Pennington County sheriff’s deputy knocked on the door telling them to evacuate, the fire was in the backyard.

“By the time we got in the truck, it was burning out not only in the back but in the front all the way out to the street,” Cooley said Thursday. “You could just feel the heat, it was hot. You couldn’t see it was so smoky, it was burning your eyes, hard to breathe.”

The Schroeder Fire had arrived.

Reports came in Monday morning about a fire in the Schroeder Road and Westberry Hills area. With drought conditions and tree-bending winds, the fire made its way through the area west of Rapid City quickly. By 8:30 p.m. that day, the fire had burned about 1,900 acres.

As of Thursday afternoon, the fire had grown to 2,208 acres but is 47% contained, according to Geographic Information System Specialists.