Mine Draw Fire squashed by firefighters and rain

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Mine Draw Fire near Mount Rushmore was put to bed after a little over 24 hours thanks to the efforts of 117 firefighters and perhaps Mother Nature.

Following heavy rain and hail that drenched parts of the southern Black Hills from about 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, Ian Fury, communications director for Gov. Kristi Noem’s office, released a statement saying the 60-acre fire was 100% contained as of 2 p.m.

The fire was about seven miles from Mount Rushmore where President Donald Trump is slated to visit July 3 for a fireworks display.

According to the release, there were three aerial resources on Thursday, two Type 1 helicopters and one air attack plane, with other air resources available to help.

While the fire moved through the park Wednesday, there were eight aerial aircraft assisting in the fight. The state also had assistance from the Wyoming and Colorado Roosevelt hotshot crews.

According to the release, the fire started at about 11:15 a.m. Wednesday and the cause is still under investigation.