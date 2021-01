BOX ELDER | An occupied mobile home caught on fire Wednesday morning in Box Elder.

At 7:21 a.m., crews from the Box Elder Volunteer Fire Department responded to a call of visible smoke in the 300 block of Hillview Drive. When firefighters first arrived, they found the mobile home burning, a news release said.

Several agencies responded and were able to confine the fire to the home.

No injuries were reported. The news release said the American Red Cross is assisting the victims.

