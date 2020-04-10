Monument Health begins COVID-19 testing

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Monument Health began processing its own COVID-19 test samples at its Rapid City laboratory on Friday. Local testing will greatly reduce the time it takes to confirm whether a patient has been infected with the virus.

The PCR (polymerase chain reaction) test has a 45-minute run time, and 16 tests can be processed at once. The lab uses existing equipment to process the test kits. Monument Health has been waiting for weeks to receive the kits necessary to perform the tests, said Michelle Stephens, Rapid City Vice President of Operations.

The initial quantity of kits available is small, Stephens said, so local testing at this point will only be used for hospitalized patients who have possible COVID-19 symptoms. It’s important to find out as quickly as possible if these patients have contracted the disease, she added, in part because caregivers and physicians must follow strict isolation procedures until the patient’s COVID-19 status is determined.

Caregivers must wear personal protective equipment (PPE) each time they enter the patient’s room until the results come back. PPE is in short supply, and as the pandemic progresses more will be needed.