Multiple crews respond to wildland fire near Custer

Crews from state, federal and local agencies responded Wednesday to a wildland fire off of Hazelrodt Road and near Custer.

According to the Great Plains Fire Information system, the fire was first reported at 1:06 p.m. Wednesday and is estimated to be five to seven acres.

Overhead firefighting along with hand crews, fire engines and dozers are tackling the blaze.

The Custer County Sheriff's Office is advising for citizens to avoid the area while additional resources respond.

This is a developing story, and will be updated as information is received.

