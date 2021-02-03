 Skip to main content
Multiple crews respond to wildland fire near Custer
Custer County fire

Multiple agencies responded Wednesday to a wildland fire off of Hazelrodt Road, which is approximately two miles southeast of Custer.

 Courtesy of Custer County Sheriff's Department

Crews from state, federal and local agencies responded Wednesday to a wildland fire off of Hazelrodt Road and near Custer.

According to the Great Plains Fire Information system, the fire was first reported at 1:06 p.m. Wednesday and is estimated to be five to seven acres.

Overhead firefighting along with hand crews, fire engines and dozers are tackling the blaze.

The Custer County Sheriff's Office is advising for citizens to avoid the area while additional resources respond.

This is a developing story, and will be updated as information is received.

Contact Nathan Thompson at nathan.thompson@rapidcityjournal.com.

