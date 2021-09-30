 Skip to main content
One victim in critical condition after Thursday morning apartment fire
One victim in critical condition after Thursday morning apartment fire

  • Updated
One person is in critical condition following a Thursday morning apartment fire in Rapid City.

According to a news release from the Rapid City Fire Department, firefighters were dispatched to the Denver Avenue Apartments, 110 Denver Street, at 11 a.m. Thursday. Upon arrival, smoke could be seen coming from one of the windows in the apartment complex.

First arriving units entered the complex and found a victim in the apartment, the news release said. Crews were able to rescue the victim from the building. The victim was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

The fire was extinguished quickly and was contained to the single apartment. The cause remains under investigation.

