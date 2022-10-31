Palmer Gulch Fire burns 87 acres

Officials with the Black Hills National Forest said the Palmer Gulch Fire southeast of Hill City has burned 87 acres and was 40% contained as of 5 p.m. Monday.

According to a news release, pleasant weather and moderate fire behavior Monday allowed nearly 100 firefighters to strengthen the lines around the blaze.

“Forward progress of the fire has been stopped and crews are working to secure the fire perimeter in preparation for incoming weather” said Todd Hoover, Hell Canyon Ranger District’s fire management officer.

The fire began Saturday afternoon and has grown in size since then. Additionally, a Red Flag Warning is in effect due to dry, windy conditions with the weather forecast at the fire calling for highs in the 60s Tuesday and winds gusting from 20 to 30 mph Tuesday afternoon.

Palmer Creek Road remains closed to traffic and will be closed until further notice. Additional trails in the Black Elk Wilderness have also been closed.

Trail numbers #2, #3, #4, #8, #9N, and #9S trail will be closed until further notice. Smoke will continue to be thick in the area for the next several days.

Fire officials are asking the public is to avoid traveling on roads and trails in the vicinity of the fire for their own safety and the safety of firefighters.