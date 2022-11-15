Palmer Gulch Fire now controlled, Forest Service said

The Palmer Gulch Fire that started on Oct. 29 is now controlled, officials with the Black Hills National Forest announced Tuesday.

Crews have been mopping up the area for the past two weeks to ensure all hot spots have been extinguished, said Todd Hoover, fire management officer for the Hell Canyon Ranger District. The fire burned 88 acres in the Black Elk Wilderness between State Highway 244 and State Highway 87, three miles southeast of Hill City.

“Personnel will be working in the area for the next week or so to rehab dozer lines that were put in to stop the forward progress of the fire,” Hoover said. “There is more cleanup work to do and that will be done in the spring.”

Palmer Creek Road has reopened to traffic. Trails are now open, but the public is asked to avoid use of Palmer Creek Trail #2 until the foot bridge that was burned in the fire has been replaced.

Additional safety rehab work on the trails will be completed in the spring, the Forest Service said.