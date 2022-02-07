 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Rapid City burning 400 tons of compost at landfill

  • Updated
Open burn

Piles of compost burns Monday at the Rapid City Landfill. The city's Solid Waste Division along with the Rapid City Fire Department burned large branches and other yard waste that have accumulated over the past year.

A look at the piles of burning compost debris Monday morning at the city's Solid Waste facility off of state Highway 79. The burn began around 7 a.m.

 Siandhara Bonnet, Journal staff

About 400 tons of compost debris in the form of trees and branches were ignited Monday at the city's Solid Waste facility.

Ria Harper, Solid Waste education and outreach coordinator, said the open burn isn't a typical practice for the city.

Harper said it was decided to do burn because the landfill hasn't been able to keep up with the amount of debris that have been generated and taken to the landfill over the past year and especially in recent months.

"With the amount of material down here, it's kind of a safety thing," she said. 

Eric O'Connor, wildfire mitigation specialist for the Rapid City Police Department, said Monday was an unusual day to burn piles in the Black Hills. He said they typically require at least two inches of snow cover, cooler and wetter conditions for a burn of this nature.

He said the department worked with the landfill to expose an area with no combustible material and Monday

The burn could last into Tuesday. The landfill remains open during the burn.

— Contact Siandhara Bonnet at siandhara.bonnet@rapidcityjournal.com

